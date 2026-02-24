AD
Buck Country Music News

Brooks & Dunn keep playing under the Neon Moon in 2026

todayFebruary 24, 2026

Brooks & Dunn’s Neon Moon Tour (Live Nation)

With a busy 2026 already planned, Brooks & Dunn just revealed they’ll keep the music going into fall, re-starting the Neon Moon Tour Sept. 10 in Evansville, Indiana.

They’ll play 14 dates before they wrap Oct. 9 in Fort Worth, Texas. David Lee Murphy, Tucker Wetmore, Willow Avalon, Kaitlin Butts, Caylee Hammack and Angie K will join them along the way. 

Presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

In March, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn headline their first-ever C2C Festival, playing Belfast, Glasgow and London, before playing Stagecoach and doing 8 stadium shows on Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

