AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Neon Moon’ shines on C2C for the first time

todayMarch 18, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Brooks & Dunn (Disney/Connie Chornuk)

Even though they’re the reigning CMA vocal duo of the year and the bestselling country duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn had never traveled across the pond to play the Country to Country festival — until 2026, that is. 

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn took the C2C stage for the first time this year in Belfast, Ireland; Glasgow, Scotland; and London. Darius Rucker joined them to sing “Neon Moon” in the English capital. 

Still to come this year, Brooks & Dunn will play Stagecoach in April, before setting out for eight stadium dates on Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour starting in May. 

On Sept. 10 they’ll restart their Neon Moon Tour in Evansville, Indiana, with David Lee Murphy and Tucker Wetmore joining them along the way.  

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%