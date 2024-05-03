AD
Buck Country Music News

Brothers Osborne are ready to have their heart broken with “Break Mine”

todayMay 3, 2024

Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

As “Break Mine” descends upon country radio, Brothers Osborne are breaking down the meaning behind their half-romantic and half-aching new single.

“It’s a song about relationships that are kind of on the rocks and you’re telling someone, ‘Look, if you just want to have [a] one-night stand and you want to break my heart, that’s fine. Bring it,'” John explains. “That’s the general crux of the song.”

“Yeah, like I’m not afraid of this,” TJ adds. “Whether this goes on forever, good. If it doesn’t, then if you’re looking for a heart to break, then break mine. Let’s do this.” 

Ready to have your heart broken? Then check out “Break Mine” on their Break Mine EP, out now wherever you listen to music.

To see Brothers Osborne on their ongoing Might As Well Be Me Tour, visit brothersosborne.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

