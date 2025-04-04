Brothers Osborne will ‘Finish This Drink’ TJ started at Waffle House

Disney/Scott Kirkland

There’s a little bit of family tradition mixed into the new track from Brothers Osborne, “Finish This Drink.”

“When my brother and I were little our dad would always say that he would leave as soon as he finished his drink only to be there for the rest of the night,” TJ Osborne explains.

“Fast-forward to a few years ago,” he continues. “I was grabbing a ‘couple drinks’ with [The Cadillac Three‘s] Jaren Johnston when a couple drinks turned into getting back home at 4 AM, and then I thought, ‘Well the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.'”

A couple days later the song came to TJ while he was having breakfast alone at Waffle House. “I just started singing the chorus to myself and I had to go into the bathroom to record the idea so I wouldn’t forget it,” he recalls.

“Finish This Drink” is the first new music from Brothers Osborne since the Break Mine EP came out in March 2024. The siblings produced it themselves, and it was recorded at John Osborne‘s new studio, Pine Box.