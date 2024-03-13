AD
Bruce Dickinson “delighted” by success of ‘The Mandrake Project’

todayMarch 13, 2024

BMG

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson is thrilled with the success of his latest solo album, The Mandrake Project.

The album debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart, and at #1 on the Rock Album Sales and Hard Rock Album Sales charts.  

In Canada, the album debuted at #1 on the Album Sales, Current Album Sales and Hard Music Album Sales charts. It also debuted at #1 in Germany and Sweden, #2 in Finland and Switzerland and #3 in the U.K., as well as in the top 10 in several other European countries, plus Brazil and Mexico.

“I’m delighted that so many people love the record,” Dickinson shares. “It’s been incredible to hear directly from so many fans in the countries I’ve visited over the last week or so, and the chart positions are just icing on the cake to be honest.” 

Dickinson is getting ready to hit the road on a new tour. He’s set to play a show in Santa Ana, California, on April 15 and will then head to Mexico City on April 20, with dates confirmed in Brazil, the U.K. and Europe. A complete list of dates can be found at themandrakeproject.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

