AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Dickinson shares new solo song, “Rain on the Graves”

todayJanuary 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
BMG

Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson has shared a new song called “Rain on the Graves,” a cut off his upcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project.

The track is accompanied by a six-minute video, in which Dickinson plays a preacher who makes a deal with the Devil, which, as is often the case, doesn’t work out too well for him. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The Mandrake Project, Dickinson’s first solo effort in nearly 20 years, drops March 1. It also includes the single “Afterglow of Ragnarok.”

Dickinson will launch an international solo tour in April.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%