    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Hornsby announces new album and tour

todayJanuary 20, 2026

Cover of Bruce Hornsby’s ‘Indigo Park’ (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers)

Bruce Hornsby is back with new music and a new tour.

The singer is set to release a new album, Indigo Park, on April 3. He’ll then hit the road in support of the release with his band The Noisemakers.

The tour launches April 19 in Cincinnati and hits such cities as Nashville, Atlanta, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles before wrapping July 25 in Patchogue, New York. It also includes an appearance at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on April 25.

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

More details on the album and special guests for the tour are expected at a later date.

This year is a big one for Hornsby. In addition to the album and tour, he’s celebrating the 40th anniversary of his iconic album The Way It Is and its title track, which hit #1. Released with his band The Range, the album also featured the song “Mandolin Rain,” which was a top-five hit for Hornsby.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

