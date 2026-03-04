Bruce Hornsby releases ‘Ecstatic’ new track featuring Bonnie Raitt

Cover of Bruce Hornsby’s ‘Indigo Park’ (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers)

Bruce Hornsby has released the new single “Ecstatic,” which features backing vocals from Bonnie Raitt.

The track is the second song Hornsby has released from his upcoming album, Indigo Park, following the title track. It was inspired by chants he heard watching his son play basketball.

This isn’t the first time Hornsby and Raitt have worked together. In fact, their first collaboration was on Raitt’s iconic ballad “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” which appeared on her 1991 album, Luck of the Draw.

Accompanying the release of “Ecstatic,” Hornsby has released a video for the song that features the Louisiana State University Tigers’ women’s basketball team. The clip was shot on campus, where Hornsby’s son Keith Hornsby played basketball and is currently a graduate assistant for the LSU Tigers men’s team.

“Ecstatic” is available now via digital outlets.

Indigo Park, dropping April 3, has Hornsby backed by his band The Noisemakers, along with guitarist Blake Mills, bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Chris Dave. In addition to Raitt, it features guest appearances by the late Bob Weir and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. It also contains two songs co-written by the late Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

Hornsby and The Noisemakers are set to hit the road in support of Indigo Park. The tour kicks off April 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceHornsby.com.