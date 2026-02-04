AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Hornsby reveals details of upcoming album, ‘Indigo Park’

todayFebruary 4, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Cover of Bruce Hornsby’s ‘Indigo Park’ (Zappo Productions/Thirty Tigers)

Bruce Hornsby has shared details about his upcoming album, Indigo Park, which will be released April 3.

The album will be made up of 10 songs, with Hornsby backed by his band The Noisemakers, along with guitarist Blake Mills, bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Chris Dave. The record will feature guest appearances by the late Bob Weir, Bonnie Raitt and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. It also contains two songs co-written by the late Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

According to a press release, with Indigo Park, Hornsby is looking back on “formative moments from his past, sometimes trying to resolve them, and other times looking for clues about his current-day outlook.”

“It’s just an old bastard, looking back,” says Hornsby. “To be honest, I’ve found a way, a path to grow old gracefully, with help from some newborn friends of mine.”

As a preview, Hornsby has released the album’s title track to digital outlets.

Hornsby and The Noisemakers are set to hit the road in support of Indigo Park. The tour kicks off April 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wraps July 25 in Patchogue, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceHornsby.com.

Here is the track list for Indigo Park:
“Indigo Park”
“Memory Palace” (feat. Ezra Koenig)
“Entropy Here (Rust In Peace)”
“Silhouette Shadows”
“Ecstatic” (feat. Bonnie Raitt)
“Alabama”
“North Dakota Slate Roof”
“Sliver of Time”
“Might As Well Be Me, Florinda” (with Bob Weir & feat. Blake Mills)
“Take a Light Strain”

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%