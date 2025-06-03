AD
Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen Archives Center to celebrate 50th anniversary of ‘Born To Run’

todayJune 3, 2025

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings

Bruce Springsteen’s iconic album Born To Run is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the milestone will be celebrated by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music.

The center has announced a weekend of Born To Run-related events from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, which will be held on the campus of Monmouth University in Monmouth, New Jersey.

Born to Run was THE pivotal album in Bruce’s career,” BSACAM Director Eileen Chapman says, noting the album and the tour that followed “cemented Springsteen as a star.”

Born to Run has been hailed as a masterpiece from start to finish, and many consider it to be a perfect album,” Chapman says. 

The weekend will include a symposium, an academic conference and an exhibit celebrating the album’s iconic cover, as well as a screening of never-before-seen footage recorded during the making of the album.

The Archives Center previously held celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Springsteen’s first two albums, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. and The Wild, the Innocent & The E Street Shuffle, but Robert Santelli, BSACAM executive director, says the Born To Run celebration will be “much more expansive.”

Released Aug. 25, 1975, Born To Run was The Boss’ third studio album and peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200. The album featured such classics as the title track, “Thunder Road” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” as well as fan favorites like “Jungleland,” “Backstreets” and “She’s The One.”

It went on to be a massive hit for the New Jersey rocker and has been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Written by: ABC News

