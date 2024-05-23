Bruce Springsteen becomes first international songwriter honored with Ivors Academy fellowship

Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Bruce Springsteen was celebrated in London on Thursday, being honored as an Academy Fellow of The Ivors Academy. He’s the first international songwriter to receive the honor by the U.K. organization, which presents The Ivor Novello Awards, celebrating excellence in British and Irish songwriting.

According to The Standard, The Beatles‘ Paul McCartney was on hand to present Springsteen with his honor, calling The Boss a “lovely, lovely boy” and a friend.

“He’s a fantastic guy and he showed up for me at Glastonbury,” McCartney added. “He’s known (as the) American working man, but he’s never worked a day in his life.”

During his speech, Bruce recalled his early shows in the U.K. in 1975 and the difficulty he had finding something to eat, noting it was “a little disconcerting” that he couldn’t find a cheeseburger.

He added that if London wasn’t ready for burgers, it wasn’t “ready” for him.

Springsteen is now the 27th Ivors Fellow. Other artists who have received the honor include Sting, McCartney, Kate Bush, Elton John and Peter Gabriel.

Also honored at the Ivors was Elton’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, who received the award for outstanding contribution to British music.

Springsteen was able to attend the ceremony because he had a couple days off from his tour with the E Street Band. Next up they play Marseille, France, on Saturday.