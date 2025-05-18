AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen biopic to be released Oct. 24

todayMay 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Mark Seliger/20th Century Studios

Deliver Me From Nowhere, the Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, will hit theaters October 24, according to multiple reports.

The movie, based on the book of the same name by Warren Zanes, details a tumultuous period in Springsteen’s life, during which he made his 1982 album Nebraska. The project has the full backing of Springsteen, who’s visited the film’s set numerous times and spoken highly of White’s portrayal of him.

Written and directed by Scott Cooper, the film also stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau. The cast includes Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen’s guitar tech Mike Batlan, plus Gabby Hoffman, David Krumholtz, Marc Maron and others.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%