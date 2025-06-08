Bruce Springsteen brings out Paul McCartney at Liverpool concert

Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Glastonbury 2022/ Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bruce Springsteen brought his Land of Hope and Dreams tour to Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium Saturday and surprised the crowd with a very special guest: local hero Paul McCartney.

“We’re lucky tonight, we have a young man, a local young man, from Liverpool, who’s gonna dance with us tonight,” Springsteen told the crowd, as seen in fan-shot video posted to YouTube. “I think he’s got a lot of talent and I believe he’s gonna be going places So let’s bring out Sir Paul McCartney.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers then teamed up for two songs: The Beatles‘ classic “Can’t Buy Me Love” and a cover of the Leiber & Stoller tune “Kansas City,” which The Beatles recorded in 1964 after being inspired by Little Richard‘s version of the song.

The Liverpool show was far from the first time Springsteen and McCartney have performed together. In 2022, Springsteen made a surprise appearance during McCartney’s Glastonbury Festival set, performing “Glory Days” and “I Wanna to Be Your Man” with McCartney. The Beatle also joined Springsteen for his 2017 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where they performed “I Saw Her Standing There.”

Bruce and Sir Paul joined forces ahead of the Liverpool show for a non-musical appearance. According to the BBC, on Friday, the two rockers visited the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), which was co-founded by McCartney.

Springsteen and The E Street Band next hit Berlin on June 11. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.