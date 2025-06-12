AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen calls Brian Wilson ‘the most musically inventive voice in all of pop’

todayJune 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen is the latest artist to pay tribute to the late Beach Boys singer/songwriter Brian Wilson, who died at the age of 82.

“Brian Wilson was the most musically inventive voice in all of pop, with an otherworldly ear for harmony,” Springsteen wrote on social media. “He was also the visionary leader of America’s greatest band, The Beach Boys. If there’d been no Beach Boys, there would have been no ‘Racing In The Street,'” referring to the classic track from The Boss’ 1978 album, Darkness on the Edge of Town.

“Listen to ‘Summer’s Gone’ from The Beach Boys’ last album (That’s Why God Made The Radio) and weep,” Springsteen added. He concluded his post, “Farewell, Maestro. Nothing but love and a lovely lasting debt from all of us over here on E Street.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%