AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen comes on like ‘Ghostbusters’ at Halloween show in Montreal

todayNovember 1, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Disney

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band spent Halloween night rocking Montreal, Quebec, but only acknowledged the festive day with one musical moment.

Taking the stage to scary-sounding music, Bruce and the band launched into a cover of Ray Parker Jr.‘s 1984 #1 hit “Ghostbusters,” much to the delight of the crowd, who shouted the call-and-response “Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!” part at the top of their lungs.

But after that moment of levity, the first portion of the show was downbeat, with Bruce next launching into the deep cut “Seeds,” then devoting a good chunk of the first set to songs inspired by serious topics like death, disillusionment and loss, such as “Lonesome Day,” “Atlantic City,” “Youngstown,” “Ghosts” and “Letter to You.”

At one point, Bruce made mention of the importance of the upcoming U.S presidential election, then performed “Long Walk Home,” which he described as “a prayer for my country.”

The mood eventually turned more upbeat, with “Wrecking Ball,” “She’s the One,” “The Rising” and “Badlands,” before Bruce ended the show with a nonstop string of classics like “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run,” “Dancing in the Dark” and “Rosalita” and a rave-up version of “Twist and Shout.” 

As always on this particular tour, he ended with the wistful acoustic number “I’ll See You In My Dreams.” And while Bruce and the band didn’t wear Halloween costumes, many fans did, including a few dressed like Bruce circa Born in the U.S.A., with white tees, jeans and red ballcaps tucked into their back pockets.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%