Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen continues to praise Jeremy Allen White: ‘He is tremendous’

todayApril 29, 2025

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Bruce Springsteen is once again praising actor Jeremy Allen White, who’ll play him in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, due out later this year.

Springsteen attended a screening of his Hulu documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the Saban Media Center in Los Angeles Monday, where he talked about the upcoming big screen flick, and had only good things to say about White.

“Jeremy had his own process and really knew what he was doing and worked very hard to inhabit the character that he was playing,” Springsteen said, according to Gold Derby. “He is tremendous.”

At the same event, Springsteen also discussed the love he still has for performing.

“The funny thing about playing is that it’s the only thing I know that after you’ve played thousands of nights, each night feels like the first time,” he said. “Imagine if you could have your first kiss over and over and over again. That’s what playing every night is.”

He added, “That’s how it feels when you walk off stage, that something new and transcendent has occurred in your 75-year-old life. There is a sense of wonder and a real magic trick that occurs to pull something out of the air, something that you created on that night only with that audience. It remains an incredible, incredible experience for us.”

Springsteen will get a chance to have that experience yet again, when he launches a new U.K. and European tour with a two-night stand, May 14 and 17, in Manchester. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

