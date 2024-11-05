Bruce Springsteen hugs Jeremy Allen White on set of ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Bruce Springsteen seemingly wants to remind everyone who’s Boss — even on the set of his own biopic.

According to People, Springsteen dropped by the New Jersey set of Deliver Me From Nowhere on Nov. 4 and was photographed embracing Jeremy Allen White, who’s playing him in the film. The movie chronicles the creation of Bruce’s 1982 album, Nebraska, and is adapted from the Warren Zanes book of the same name.

In the photos, White is dressed all in black, including a black leather jacket similar to the one Springsteen wore during that time. Bruce, meanwhile, is rocking flannel and denim. The Boss recently told The Telegraph that he knew White could do the job after seeing him in the Emmy-winning role that the actor is most famous for.

“I only had to see him on The Bear, and I knew he was the right guy, because he had that interior life, but he also had a little swagger,” Bruce said.

In addition to White, Deliver Me From Nowhere stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau.

Bruce’s drop-in came in the middle of his tour of Canada with the E Street Band; he’s set to play Toronto on Nov. 6.