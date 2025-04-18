Bruce Springsteen on ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’: ‘It’s fantastic’

Al Pereira/WireImage

The Bruce Springsteen film Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, is due out later this year, and it sounds like Springsteen didn’t have many qualms about the film being made.

“They pitched the idea, and I said, ‘It sounds like fun,’” Springsteen tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “It’s an interesting concept, because it’s only a couple of years out of my life. It’s ’81, ’82, and centered around the creation of that particular record while I was simultaneously recording Born in the USA and also going through some personal difficulties that I’ve been living with my whole life. But it’s fantastic.”

Springsteen was often seen on the New Jersey set during the filming of the movie, although he notes they shot “a good amount of it without me there” because he was on tour.

“It was interesting to see it played out, to see your grandmother’s house again, and to go inside and get a general feeling of what it was like when you were very young,” he says. “So I enjoyed all those parts of it.”

Springsteen, who is due to kick off a European tour with The E Street Band May 14 in Manchester, also touched upon the current state of the U.S. and the role music plays in helping people get through it.

“One of the artists’ jobs to make sense of existence and to make sense of the current times that you live in, and to contextualize those times,” he says. “Every artist does it in a different way. So I’ve got that on my mind, and I’m sure it’ll be reflected in our next leg of the tour.”