Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to Americana singer Joe Ely

todayDecember 16, 2025

Bruce Springsteen (R) and Joe Ely perform at the Austin Music Awards, held at the Austin Music Hall during the South By Southwest Music Festival on March 14, 2012 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to Americana singer Joe Ely, who passed away Monday at the age of 78 from complications of Lewy body dementia, Parkinson’s disease and pneumonia.

“Over here, we’re deeply saddened by the loss of Joe Ely, a singular American singer, great musician and great artist,” Springsteen wrote on Instagram. “I was lucky enough to count Joe as a true friend and I will miss that voice and his companionship. Our hearts go out to his wonderful wife Sharon and the family. We’ve lost an American classic.”

Springsteen and Ely collaborated with each other numerous times over the years. Bruce appeared on songs on Ely’s 1995 album, Letter To Laredo, including the tune “All Just to Get to You.” He also appeared on “Odds of the Blues,” a track on Ely’s 2024 album, Driven to Drive. They also performed together several times over the years.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

