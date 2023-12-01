AD
Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan

todayDecember 1, 2023

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to the late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, who passed away November 30 at the age of 65.

“Over here on E Street, we are heartbroken over the death of Shane MacGowan,” reads Springsteen’s Instagram post. “Shane was one of my all-time favorite writers. The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon.”

Springsteen then recalled visiting Shane and his wife, Victoria, when he was playing shows in Dublin last May. 

“He was very ill, but still beautifully present in his heart and spirit,” Springsteen writes. “His music is timeless and eternal. I don’t know about the rest of us, but they’ll be singing Shane’s songs 100 years from now.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

