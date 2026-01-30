Bruce Springsteen performs ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ at Tom Morello’s Minneapolis concert protesting ICE

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Just two days after releasing “Streets of Minneapolis,” Bruce Springsteen performed the protest song live for the first time.

The Boss was a special guest at Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello’s A Concert of Solidarity & Resistance to Defend Minnesota, which took Friday afternoon at the downtown Minneapolis venue First Ave.

Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows The Boss taking the stage to perform “Streets of Minneapolis” before being joined by Morello for an electric “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” during which they traded verses. That version of the song appeared on Springsteen’s 2014 High Hopes.

Springsteen, Morello and the rest of the performers then performed the John Lennon song “Power to the People.”

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were both shot and killed by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis in January.