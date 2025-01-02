Bruce Springsteen praises Jeremy Allen White: ‘He sings very well’

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bruce Springsteen is singing the praises of The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White, who is set to portray him in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere.

White is set to do his own singing in the film, and in an interview for Sirius XM’s E Street Radio, The Boss shared, “He sings well. He sings very well.”

Bruce has been seen on the New Jersey set of the film; when asked whether it’s weird to watch White play him, Bruce said that it was “a little at first.”

“But you get over that pretty quick, and Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” he said. “He’s got an interpretation of me that I think A, the fans will deeply recognize and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

The Boss also praised the rest of the cast, including Jeremy Strong, who plays Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau.

“It’s a tremendous cast of people,” he says. “They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.