Bruce Springsteen releases recording of one of his first NJ arena shows

todayOctober 7, 2025

Bruce Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel Live!/(Disney/Randy Holmes)

Bruce Springsteen is looking back at a classic show in his home state of New Jersey.

The rocker just released a recording of his July 6, 1981, concert, which is significant because it was part of his first-ever stand at the then-new Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The concert, part of Springsteen’s The River tour, was one of six shows The Boss played to open the venue. They were also Springsteen’s first-ever arena shows in the Garden State; prior to Brendan Byrne’s opening, New Jersey didn’t have an arena to play in.

The 27-song set opens with “Thunder Road” and features such tunes as “Prove It All Night,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” “The River,” “Badlands,” “Jungleland” and “Born to Run,” along with covers of Jimmy Cliff’s “Trapped,” Woody Guthrie‘s “This Land Is Your Land” and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Who’ll Stop the Rain.”

The show is now available to stream or purchase at nugs.net.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

