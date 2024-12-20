AD
Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen releases ‘Songs Under Cover Vol. 3’ playlist

todayDecember 20, 2024

Harold Feng/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen has shared a new addition to his live series, posting a third playlist of live covers he’s performed throughout his career. 

Bruce Springsteen The Live Series: Songs Under Cover Vol. 3 is made up of 15 songs, with covers of tracks by The Rolling Stones, The Pogues and even Ray Parker Jr.

The playlist kicks off with a cover of The Shirelles hit “Sha-La-La” from a 1975 show in Post Dome, New York. It also includes Bruce’s takes on Jerry Lee Lewis’ “High School Confidential” from a 1978 show in Passaic, New Jersey; The Stones’ “Street Fighting Man” from a 1984 concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Jimmy Cliff‘s “Trapped” from Boston in 1992; and INXS’ “Don’t Change” from a 2014 show in Sydney, Australia.

There’s also a 2023 East Rutherford performance of “Jersey Girl,” which, despite what some people think, is not a Springsteen original, but a cover of a Tom Waits song.

Springsteen also includes two covers from this year: The Pogues’ “A Rainy Night in Soho” from The Boss’ Croke Park show in Dublin and “Ghostbusters” from his Halloween show in Montreal. 

Bruce Springsteen The Live Series: Songs Under Cover Vol. 3 is available now via digital outlets.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

