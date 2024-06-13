AD
Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen resumes tour in Madrid following vocal issues

todayJune 13, 2024

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Bruce Springsteen is back on the stage after taking a few weeks off to recover from vocal issues.

Springsteen and The E Street Band relaunched their tour in Madrid on Wednesday, kicking the show off with “Lonesome Day” and “No Surrender.”

According to setlist.fm, the concert featured the tour debut of two songs. The first was the track “Frankie Fell in Love,” which was the first time Bruce played the High Hopes track with The E Street Band since 2014. He also performed a cover of John Fogerty’s “Rockin’ All Over The World,” which was the first time he played it since 2016. 

The rest of the set included such Springsteen classics as “Darkness on the Edge of Town,” “Land of Hopes and Dreams,” “My Hometown,” “The River,” “Backstreets,” “She’s The One” and “Badlands,” as well as “Hungry Heart,” “Thunder Road,” “Dancing in the Dark” and “Born to Run.”

Springsteen announced in late May that he would have to postpone shows in Marseille, Prague and Milan “under doctor’s direction.” The three shows have now been rescheduled for summer 2025.

Springsteen and The E Street Band play a second night in Madrid on Friday. The tour returns to North America in August. A complete list of dates can be found at brucepsringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

