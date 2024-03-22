AD
Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen reveals he “couldn’t sing at all for two or three months” due to peptic ulcer disease

todayMarch 22, 2024

John Medina/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen has just relaunched his tour with the E Street Band after a six-month break to deal with a diagnosis of peptic ulcer disease. But now, The Boss has revealed that during the worst stages of his condition, he wasn’t able to sing at all.

Calling into Sirius XM’s E Street Radio on March 21, Bruce said, “You sing with your diaphragm. You know, my diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, so I literally couldn’t sing at all, you know? And that lasted for two three months. Along with just a myriad of other painful problems.”

“It took a while for the doctors to say, ‘Oh, no, you’re gonna be okay,'” he added and then chuckled, “At first, nobody was quite saying that, which made me nervous, y’know?”

Now that Bruce is back in good shape, he said he and the band consider their return to the stage to be a “whole new tour.”

“There’ll be a much wider song selection going on,” he said. “Some of the second half of the set is built so solid so a lot of it’ll stay. The opening …. I’m not sure what’s going to happen up top, but it’ll shift around. I’m waiting to see myself where the show is going to take me.”

“But … for us, it’s a new tour, a new day, and we’re approaching everything like that,” he continued. “We’re looking forward to having a lot of fun.

Bruce and the band will next take the stage Friday, March 22, in Las Vegas, followed by a March 25 show in San Diego. Right now, dates are scheduled through November.

Written by: ABC News

