Bruce Springsteen, Robbie Robertson, Lenny Kravitz in the running for Oscar nods

AMPAS

Robbie Robertson, Bruce Springsteen and Lenny Kravitz are among the artists who could potentially earn an Oscar nomination for their music this year.

Variety reports the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just revealed the list of songs and scores eligible for Oscar nominations this year, with 94 songs and 149 scores in contention.

Springsteen’s “Addicted to Romance” from the movie She Came to Me is in the running, as is Kravitz’s “Road to Freedom” from Rustin. Both songs have already been nominated for a Golden Globe Award this year.

Meanwhile Robertson, who passed away in August, has qualified with his score for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. He too has been nominated for a Globe for his work.

Should Springsteen earn an Oscar nomination, it will be his third, with one win for 1994’s “Streets of Philadelphia” from the movie Philadelphia. He was also nominated for “Dead Man Walkin’,” from the 1996 movie Dead Man Walking.

It would be the first nomination for Robertson and Kravitz.

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday, January 23. The Oscars will air on ABC Sunday, March 10.