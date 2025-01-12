Bruce Springsteen, Roger Daltrey among the musicians paying tribute to Sam Moore

Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Bruce Springsteen is one of the many artists paying tribute to legendary Sam & Dave singer Sam Moore, who passed away Friday at the age of 89.

“Over on E Street, we are heartbroken to hear of the death of Sam Moore, one of America’s greatest soul voices,” Springsteen wrote on social media. “There simply isn’t another sound like Sam’s soulful tenor in American music.”

“Having had the honor to work with Sam on several occasions, he was a sweet and funny man,” Bruce added. “He was filled with stories of the halcyon days of soul music, and to the end had that edge of deep authenticity in his voice I could only wonder at. We offer our prayers to his wife Joyce and thanks for the immortal recordings Sam left us. God bless.”

Along with the message, Springsteen and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame shared a video of The Boss being joined by Moore for a performance of Sam & Dave’s classic tunes “Hold On, I’m Coming” and “Soul Man” at the Rock Hall’s 25th anniversary concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2009.

In addition to that performance, Moore appeared on three songs on Springsteen’s 1992 album Human Touch, while Springsteen appeared on Moore’s track “Better to Have and Not Need.”

The Who’s Roger Daltrey also remembered Moore, writing, “When I think back to my teenage years and the sounds of the records which would eventually shape my life to come, Sam Moore’s voice still rings fresh in my ears. His pure soul voice was inspirational to me. Thank you, Sam for the great music.”

Others paying tribute to the soul legend include Sammy Hagar, Jon Bon Jovi, Nile Rodgers, Stevie Van Zandt, Chuck D and more.

