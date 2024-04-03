Bruce Springsteen shares his take on ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ theme ahead of LA shows

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are about to bring their tour to Los Angeles’ Kia Forum for a two-night stand on April 4 and 7, and the rocker had a fun way to get fans excited for the shows.

Springsteen shared a video on Instagram to promote the concerts in which he and the band share their take on the classic theme song to the 1960s TV show The Beverly Hillbillies.

He ended the clip by telling fans, “LA, we’re coming to get you. You’ve been warned.”

Following the two-night stand in Los Angeles, Bruce and the band will return to the East Coast, starting with a show in Uncasville, Connecticut, on April 12. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.