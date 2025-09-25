Bruce Springsteen talks new film, touring and politics

Bruce Springsteen on the cover of ‘Time’/(Photograph by Andreas Laszlo Konrath for ‘Time’)

The much-anticipated Bruce Springsteen film Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere opens Oct. 24, and while some folks may have been surprised The Boss gave his OK to the project, he tells Time magazine there was a simple reason why he finally said yes.

“I’m old. I don’t give a f*** what I do anymore!” he says. “As you get older, you feel a lot freer.”

But getting older is not slowing the 76-year-old Springsteen down. Asked whether he plans to continue touring with the E Street Band, he says, “Of course!”

“I just want to keep going,” he tells Time. “I want to make records that deal with subjects people haven’t heard me deal with yet.”

Springsteen also opens up to Time about his decision to call out President Donald Trump while onstage during his 2025 European tour.

“If I’m going to stay true to who I’ve tried to be, I can’t give these guys a free pass,” he says. “A lot of people bought into his lies. He doesn’t care about the forgotten anybody but himself and the multibillionaires who stood behind him on inauguration day.”

“You have to face the fact that a good number of Americans are simply comfortable with his politics of power and dominance,” he adds.

Asked how he felt about being called “highly overrated” by Trump, Bruce notes, “I absolutely couldn’t care less what he thinks about me.”

“He’s the living personification of what the 25th Amendment and impeachment were for,” he argues. “If Congress had any guts, he’d be consigned to the trash heap of history.”