AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band release live ‘Road Diary’ playlist

todayOctober 25, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Disney

The new Bruce Springsteen documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, and if after watching it you get the urge to listen to some live Springsteen performances, a new playlist may be just the thing for you.

As a companion to the documentary, Road Diary: The Music, a curated list of 25 live tracks from Springsteen’s 2023-24 World Tour, is now streaming on nugs.net.

Songs on the playlist include “No Surrender” and “Ghosts” from Tampa, Florida; “Letter To You” from Atlanta; “The Promised Land” from Ferrara, Italy; “Mary’s Place” from Newark, New Jersey; and “Last Man Standing” from Barcelona.

There are also plenty of classics, like “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out” from Newark; “Glory Days” from Rome; and “Dancing in the Dark” and “Born in the U.S.A.” from Barcelona.

Bruce & The E Street Band are getting ready to hit the road once again. They kick off a Canadian tour on Oct. 31 in Montreal. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%