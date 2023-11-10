Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles, Billy Joel and U2 nominated for 2024 ‘Pollstar’ Awards

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Taylor Swift might grab all the headlines, but when it comes to touring, it’s the legendary rock acts who consistently do great business. That’s why a bunch of them have been nominated for the 2024 Pollstar Awards, which celebrate the biggest touring artists of the year.

Bruce Springsteen and Dead & Company are up for Rock Tour of the Year along with Foo Fighters and Metallica. In the Support/Special Guest of the Year category, Steely Dan‘s opening slot for The Eagles‘ Long Goodbye tour is nominated. Dead & Company member John Mayer‘s solo tour is up for Pop Tour of the Year.

The Residency of the Year category includes Billy Joel‘s Madison Square Garden run, which is closing in 2024 with its 150th show, and U2‘s relatively new residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Billy’s residency partnership with Citibank is also nominated in the category of Brand Partnership/Live Campaign of the Year.

Meanwhile, The Eagles’ tour is up for the all-genre Major Tour of the Year prize, which is the biggest award. However, since they’ll be competing against Taylor’s Eras Tour and Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour, they’ll have some stiff competition.

The winners will be announced at the Pollstar Awards on February 7 in LA.