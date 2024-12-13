Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones among the top worldwide touring acts of 2024

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones were among the top worldwide touring acts of 2024, according to a new report by Pollstar.

While Taylor Swift topped the list with her Eras tour grossing over $1 billion, Springsteen & The E Street Band landed at #5, bringing in over $250 million from 44 shows worldwide, while The Stones are at #6, grossing over $235 mil.

Other acts making the worldwide list include Metallica at #9 and Madonna at #10.

Meanwhile, The Stones had the top North American tour for 2024, with their over $235 million coming from 18 Hackney Diamonds shows in just the U.S. and Canada.

The Pollstar report also notes that the Las Vegas Sphere, which this year hosted shows by U2, Dead & Company, Eagles and Phish, was the highest-grossing arena for 2024, bringing in $367.2 million from 70 shows.