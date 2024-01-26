AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen to perform at Jon Bon Jovi’s MusiCares Person of the Year gala

todayJanuary 26, 2024

Background
share close
AD
John Nacion/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen is set to celebrate fellow New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi, who’ll be honored as the Recording Academy’s 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year. 

The Boss, who was the 2013 MusiCares Person of the Year, is just one of the artists confirmed to perform at the upcoming gala. The lineup also includes Melissa EtheridgeGoo Goo DollsMåneskin’s Damiano DavidBrandy ClarkJelly RollMarcus KingThe War and Treaty and Lainey WilsonGayle King and Kylie Minogue are also on board as presenters.

“I’m looking forward to seeing these talented musicians take the stage for the MusiCares gala,” Jon shares. “I’m honored they are able to be with us for such a wonderful night.”

Bon Jovi is also confirmed to perform; there’s still no official confirmation of reports that the band’s former guitarist Richie Sambora will be part of the lineup.

The 33rd annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala, hosted by Jim Gaffigan, will take place February 2, two days before the Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%