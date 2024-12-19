Bruce Springsteen to release ‘never-before-heard’ material in 2025

Harold Feng/Getty Images

Looks like Bruce Springsteen fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025, including some previously unreleased material.

A year-end press release shared by The Boss’ reps hints at some possible archival releases in the year to come, noting that “2025 will include a look back at Springsteen’s storied recording career, featuring never-before-heard material.”

Of course, that’s not all Springsteen has planned for 2025.

Next year will also see Bruce and The E Street Band return to Europe for 16 shows. And Springsteen will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of his iconic album Born to Run, as well as the 45th of The River, the 30th of his solo album The Ghost of Tom Joad and the 20th of another solo album, Devils & Dust.

The release also notes that The Boss will “continue his involvement” in the film Deliver Me From Nowhere, about the making of his album Nebraska, starring Jeremy Allen White.