Bruce Springsteen’s daughter fails to make Olympic equestrian team

L-R: Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, Jessica Springsteen/Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Looks like Bruce Springsteen will be skipping the Olympics this year.

The singer’s daughter, Jessica Springsteen, failed to make the U.S. equestrian three-person jumping squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Had she successfully made the team, The Boss would have been free to be in Paris to cheer her on, as his European tour with The E Street Band ends July 27, and his U.S. dates don’t begin until August 15 in Pittsburgh. The Olympics run from July 26 to August 11.

Jessica is a previous Olympic medalist. She won a silver in the three-person jumping event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.