Entertainment News

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis announces engagement

todayDecember 24, 2024

Background
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Tallulah Willis is engaged to Justin Acee.

The daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared the news on Instagram in a joint post with her fiancé on Monday.

The post included a photo of an engagement ring and the engaged couple kissing.

In a video included in the post, a candle-lit walkway is seen with an arrow made out of rose petals pointing down the path. It leads to a cozy-looking living room with a fireplace. “We did it,” said a voice in the background. The post is captioned, “everyday.”

Commenting on the post, Tallulah’s sister Rumer Willis, wrote, “The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both.”

Their sister Scout LaRue Willis also posted on social media, celebrating her sister’s engagement.

Acee, who is a musician, and Tallulah Willis often exchange loving posts about one another on social media.

Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis are the daughters of Bruce Willis and ex-wife Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000.

Written by: ABC News

