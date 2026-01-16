AD
Mike FM Music News

Bruno Mars breaks even more ticket sales records

todayJanuary 16, 2026

Background
Bruno Mars, The Romantic Tour (Live Nation)

When Bruno Mars first put tickets for his upcoming The Romantic Tour on sale, he broke his concert promoter Live Nation’s record for the biggest single-day ticket sales in North America ever. Now he’s broken even more records.

After adding 32 new dates to the tour, Bruno has set a record for the largest single-day ticket sales ever across North America, Europe and the U.K. for Live Nation. In addition, he set a Ticketmaster record for the most tickets sold in a single day: 2.1 million.

Bruno’s The Romantic Tour launches April 10 with two shows at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. His new album, The Romantic, is out Feb. 27. As previously reported, his opening acts will include his Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak and, depending on where he’s playing, Victoria Monét, RAYE and Leon Thomas.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

