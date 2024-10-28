Bruno Mars has two top 10 hits for the first time in more than a decade

Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Bruno Mars hasn’t released a solo album since 2016, but somehow he’s managed to end up with two songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

Bruno’s duet with Lady Gaga, “Die with a Smile,” is currently #4 on the chart. He also just had another single debut at #8: “APT.,” a duet with ROSÉ, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. The track interpolates Toni Basil‘s 1982 #1 hit “Mickey.”

With the success of “APT.,” Bruno now has two top 10 hits for the first time since 2013. Back then, “When I Was Your Man” was #3 and “Locked Out of Heaven” was #10.

“APT.” is also Bruno’s 20th top 10 hit, which is pretty good, considering he got his first one in 2010. He’s one of only seven artists who’ve notched at least that many top 10s since 2010, in fact. The others are Drake, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Rihanna.