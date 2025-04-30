AD
Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga’s ‘Die With a Smile’ hits 1 billion views on YouTube

todayApril 30, 2025

Interscope

After topping the Billboard Hot 100 and winning a Grammy, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga‘s duet “Die With a Smile” has hit another milestone.

The video for the song, which shows Bruno and Lady Gaga wearing ’60s-style outfits and performing the song in an old-fashioned TV studio, has just hit 1 billion views on YouTube. This is Gaga’s fourth video to rack up 1 billion views, following “Poker Face,” “Bad Romance” and “Shallow.”

It’s Bruno’s 10th billion-view video, including two songs on which he’s a featured artist: “Uptown Funk” with Mark Ronson and “APT.” with ROSÉ. As for his own videos, the ones that have hit 1 billion views or more include “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade,” “When I Was Your Man,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “That’s What I Like,” “24K Magic” and “The Lazy Song.”

“Die With a Smile” appears on Gaga’s album MAYHEM. She’s been playing a shortened version of it during her recent concerts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

