AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Bruno Mars to play the grand opening of LA’s new Intuit Dome

todayApril 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Live Nation

A new venue is opening in LA, and Bruno Mars has been tapped to christen its stage.

The Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers, will officially open on Thursday, August 15, and Bruno will do back-to-back opening night shows then and on Friday, August 16. It’ll be Bruno’s first performances in LA in six years.

Tickets for both shows go on sale April 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.  

Bruno’s last full-fledged tour ended in 2018. He’s performed in an ongoing residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas since 2016, and his next set of shows there starts June 7. After the Inuit Dome shows, he’ll return to Vegas for another run of shows starting August 20.

After Bruno’s performance, the first pop-rock concerts at the venue will be alt-rockers Twenty One Pilots on August 27 and 28. That will be followed by Usher‘s three shows in September, an October 11 show by Weezer and an October 12 show by Billy Joel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%