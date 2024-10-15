AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bryan Adams announces six-show residency at the Wynn Las Vegas

todayOctober 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Bryan Adams is returning to Las Vegas.

The rocker is set to play six dates at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in March as part of his Roll With The Punches 2025 tour.

An artist presale kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

The last time Adams played the Encore Theater was back in February 2023 during his So Happy It Hurts tour.

Adams is currently on tour overseas and will play Limassol, Cyprus, on Wednesday. So far the Vegas dates are the only U.S. shows on his schedule. A complete list of dates can be found at bryanadams.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%