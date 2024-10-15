Bryan Adams announces six-show residency at the Wynn Las Vegas

Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Bryan Adams is returning to Las Vegas.

The rocker is set to play six dates at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in March as part of his Roll With The Punches 2025 tour.

An artist presale kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

The last time Adams played the Encore Theater was back in February 2023 during his So Happy It Hurts tour.

Adams is currently on tour overseas and will play Limassol, Cyprus, on Wednesday. So far the Vegas dates are the only U.S. shows on his schedule. A complete list of dates can be found at bryanadams.com.