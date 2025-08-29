AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Bryan Adams celebrates ‘Roll With the Punches’ release with video for ‘Will We Ever Be Friends Again’

todayAugust 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Cover of Bryan Adams’ ‘Roll With The Punches/(BAD Records)

Bryan Adams has released a new video for the track “Will We Ever Be Friends Again” from his just-released new album, Roll With the Punches.

According to a post on Instagram, the clip was filmed in Iceland and stars Icelandic model Inga Eiriksdottir. Adams shared a video of an outtake with Inga playing the accordion.

Roll With the Punches is Adams’ 16th studio album and his first album since 2022’s So Happy It Hurts. He’s set to celebrate the release with a series of intimate club shows in England, kicking off Saturday in Leeds and wrapping Sept. 3 in Kingston.

He’ll also launch a North American tour on Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia. U.S. dates, featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests, begin Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%