Rev Rock Report

Bryan Adams contributing three songs to animated film ‘Charlie the Wonderdog’

todayJanuary 13, 2026

Bryan Adams speaks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, November, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Some new music from Bryan Adams is on the way.

The rocker announced that he’s contributed three songs to the soundtrack of the new animated film Charlie the Wonderdog, with the tracks being released as an EP on Friday to coincide with the movie hitting theaters.

Charlie the Wonderdog centers on a family pooch, voiced by Owen Wilson, who becomes a superhero after gaining superpowers. He then must face off against a cat threatening to destroy humanity.

The EP is available for preorder now.

Adams is getting ready to hit the road. He’ll kick off a tour of Japan on Jan. 26 in Tokyo, and then head to the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and more. A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

