Rev Rock Report

Bryan Adams & Def Leppard to headline UK festival

todayJune 3, 2025

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Bryan Adams and Def Leppard are set to headline BBC Radio 2 in the Park, a three-day festival taking place Sept. 5-7 at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, England.

Adams is set to play the festival on Sept. 6, with Def Leppard closing on Sept. 7.

Other artists booked for the festival include Belinda Carlisle, Jessie J, Stereophonics, Soul II Soul and David Gray.

Adams will be playing Chelmsford for the first time and tells the BBC, “I’m genuinely looking forward to bringing the show there. There’s something exciting about playing in a new place. … I’m thrilled to be part of this event … brace yourselves, we’re gonna roll with the punches,” a reference to his upcoming album, Roll With The Punches, which is due out in August.

Def Leppard added they “are very much looking forward to headlining on the Sunday,” noting, “It’ll be a fantastic weekend.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. BST.

Last year’s BBC Radio 2 in the Park festival took place in Preston, England, and was headlined by Sting and the Pet Shop Boys.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

