Bryan Adams photo exhibit to open in LA in November

todayNovember 12, 2025

Bryan Adams at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

When he isn’t being a rock star and touring the world, Bryan Adams is also an acclaimed photographer, and you’ll be able to see his work in LA.

Adams’ latest photography exhibition, #SHOTBYADAMS, will open at the Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles Nov. 17 and run through Dec. 1. It’s the first time the show has been staged in the U.S. Among the highlights are Adams’ photos of a smiling Queen Elizabeth II and the late Amy Winehouse, but there are other photos of notable people, as well.

The pictures are black-and-white, color and silver gelatine prints under colored plexiglass. Bryan says in a statement, “In #SHOTBYADAMS, I explore the human experience through light, composition, and authenticity. Photography, for me, is about trust and connection — it’s about capturing what exists between the subject and the lens in a single, unguarded moment.”

Adams, who inducted Joe Cocker into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday and also performed as part of Bad Company‘s induction, is on tour in the U.S. with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo through Nov. 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

