Bryan Adams releasing second ‘Live at the Royal Albert Hall’ box set in November

BAD Records/BMG

In 2023, Bryan Adams released Live at the Royal Albert Hall, a box set documenting three concerts he performed at the legendary London venue in 2022. Now get ready for part two, coming Nov. 15.

Live at the Royal Albert Hall 2024 is available for preorder. It was recorded in May during Adams’ three-night stand at the venue; he played one of his albums in full each night. The set includes performances of his 1996 album, 18 ‘Til I Die; his smash 1984 album, Reckless; and his 2022 release, So Happy It Hurts.

It’s available as a three-CD set or on four-LP vinyl; both formats come with a Blu-ray disc with video footage of the concerts.

Adams’ 2023 box set included front-to-back performances of his albums Cuts Like a Knife, Into the Fire and Waking Up the Neighbours.