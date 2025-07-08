AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bryan Adams to celebrate ‘Roll With the Punches’ with special UK club shows

todayJuly 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD
BAD Records

Bryan Adams will release his 17th studio album, Roll With the Punches, on Aug. 29, and to celebrate he’s announced a string of special club shows in England.

In a post on Instagram, Adams reveals that the intimate shows will highlight the new album, noting that he’ll be playing some of the songs on the album “for the very first time live.”

The shows kick off Aug. 30 in Leeds, followed by Aug. 31 in Newcastle, Sept. 1 in Liverpool and Sept. 2 in Norwich, before wrapping Sept. 3 in Kingston.

Tickets are being sold with bundles of the new album. More info can be found at BryanAdams.com.

Roll With the Punches is Adams’ 16th studio album, and his first since 2022’s So Happy It Hurts. He’s already released several tracks from the album, including the title track, “Make Up Your Mind” and “Never Let You Go.”

Adams is set to launch a North American tour on Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia. U.S. dates, featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests, begin Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through Nov. 26 in Minneapolis. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%