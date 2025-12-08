Bryan Adams to headline solo acoustic Las Vegas shows

Bryan Adams at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Bryan Adams is headed to Las Vegas in June for a trio of special shows.

The “Run To You” rocker will headline three Bare Bones solo acoustic concerts at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas, June 3, 5 and 6. He will play tracks from his catalog, backed by his longtime pianist and collaborator Gary Breit.

A presale for tickets begins Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Adams released the new holiday album Bryan Adams & Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam on Monday. It coincides with his Canadian holiday TV special of the same name, which will air on CityTV.

He also kicks off a set of U.K. and European dates on Monday in Hull, England. A complete list of shows can be found at BryanAdams.com.