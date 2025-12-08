AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bryan Adams to headline solo acoustic Las Vegas shows

todayDecember 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Bryan Adams at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Bryan Adams is headed to Las Vegas in June for a trio of special shows.

The “Run To You” rocker will headline three Bare Bones solo acoustic concerts at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas, June 3, 5 and 6. He will play tracks from his catalog, backed by his longtime pianist and collaborator Gary Breit.

A presale for tickets begins Thursday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Adams released the new holiday album Bryan Adams & Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam on Monday. It coincides with his Canadian holiday TV special of the same name, which will air on CityTV.

He also kicks off a set of U.K. and European dates on Monday in Hull, England. A complete list of shows can be found at BryanAdams.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%