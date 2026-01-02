Bryan Adams to release new album in 2026 — sort of

Bryan Adams speaks at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, November, 2025 (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

Bryan Adams released a new album called Roll With the Punches in 2025, and in 2026 he’s going to keep on rolling out new music. Well, sort of.

In a New Year’s Day video on Instagram, Bryan said, “In April, we have a new album coming out called Tough Town.”

But Tough Town isn’t exactly new: It’s a 10-track bonus disc that was included with the deluxe box set version of Roll With the Punches. So the April release Bryan is referring to is likely a stand-alone version of that disc, for those who didn’t buy the box set.

In his message, Bryan also flagged that acoustic versions of many of the songs from Roll With the Punches are now available on all streaming platforms.

Bryan will spend most of 2026 touring the world, starting in Japan at the end of January. His only U.S. shows are three dates in June at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas.